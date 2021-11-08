Duterte yet to pick next PNP chief

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to pick a new Philippine National Police chief to succeed Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, according to Interior Sec. Eduardo Año.

He said the President considers the decision a bit tough to make.

“Wala pa. Mag-u-usap pa kami bukas ni Presidente. Kanina hindi pa siya nakakapag-decide,” Año said.

“Ito ang sabi niya na medyo pinakamahirap na pagde-desisyon niya. Unang-una lahat ng mga kandidato kilala niya. Pangalawa, ito kasi ‘yung pinakahuli na i-appoint niya bago susunod, eleksyon na. So kailangan talaga pag-aralan niya mabuti,” he explained.

Año noted the candidates for the position were chosen based on seniority, merit, and service reputation.