Essential workers residing in Magalong, Pampanga receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Sept. 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA— A medical group said Monday it would help the government inoculate at least 15 million people in its planned 3-day COVID-19 vaccination drive late this month.

Dr. Benito Atienza, president of Philippine Medical Association, said the campaign would ramp up efforts to get more people vaccinated, especially in the countryside.

The inoculation drive is scheduled on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1.

"Napansin ng Philippine Medical Association na medyo mabagal 'yung bakunahan sa mga probinsiya unlike dito sa NCR (National Capital Region) nakakalampas na po ng 85 percent," he told TeleRadyo.

(The Philippine Medical Association noticed that vaccination in provinces was slow unlike here in NCR, which has already reached 85 percent.)

The PMA has over 100 composed societies in 17 regions.

Atienza said those allowed to receive the COVID-19 jab would be accommodated, including minors aged 12 to 17.

"Tutulong ang mga doktor kasi karamihan diyan mga bata kukunan. 'Pag may comorbidity kinukuha rin po nila mga medical certificate sa mga pediatrician, mga specialist nila," he said.

(Doctors will help since many of the vaccinees will be kids. If they have comorbidity, they get their medical certificates from pediatricians, specialists.)

Atienza said his group also asked the National Task Force Against COVID-19 to expand vaccination coverage among teachers, which reportedly has so far reached only 25 percent.

"Ang theme namin, masaya ang pasko sa bakunadong Pilipino."

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government plans to get more people vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

Government data as of Nov. 7 showed that the country has administered over 64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March this year.