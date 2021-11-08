MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 23,860 as 43 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 9 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 8,297 as 14,138 of those infected have recovered, while 1,425 have died.

There are currently 103 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,681 in the Asia Pacific, 959 in Europe, 5,549 in the Middle East and Africa, and 108 in the Americas.

(1/2) The DFA reports a total of 43 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality among Filipinos abroad in the Asia Pacific region over the previous week. @teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/9NYDOK3nCm — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 8, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 2,805,294 people. The tally includes 44,521 deaths, 2,728,696 recoveries, and 32,077 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 250 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine leading countries with the most number of cases reported within the last 28 days.

More than 5 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

