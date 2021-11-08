The Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday declared Dynamic Outsource Solutions, Inc. as the bidder with the single calculated bid to supply an election monitoring system and action center for Halalan 2022.

The total approved budget for the contract is P200 million, with Dynamic Outsource promising to set up the system at half the price or P100,000,021.21.

The Parañaque City-based company bested one other prospective bidder—the joint venture of LRA Pacific Management Consulting, Inc, and Magellan E-Support Services, Inc.—which was declared ineligible due to compliance issues.

Under the Comelec contract, a supplier must set up an action center, which must be located within 10 kilometers from the Comelec main office in Intramuros, Manila.

The center shall provide workstations, a system and hundreds of qualified technical support personnel to track and monitor election-related activities such as equipment deployment, personnel attendance, and reporting and contingency management; and man the technical hotlines and give solutions to vote-counting machine (VCM), consolidation and canvassing system (CCS), and other related concerns.

It shall also receive calls, through landline or mobile phone, and SMS, including instant messages from Facebook Messenger and/or Viber during final testing and sealing, and election day, until May 31, 2022 from callers authorized by the Comelec.

This is already the second round of bidding, after a failure of bidding was declared in the first cycle due to ineligibility grounds.