449 bundles of 'ukay-ukay' worth P5M seized at Matnog Port

Authorities seized 449 bundles of 'ukay-ukay' worth P5 million at Matnog in Sorsogon last November 1.

Members of the Bureau of Customs-Port of Legazpi Customs Border Protection Team (CBPT) District V, in a joint operation with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) – Sorsogon, intercepted the truck full of used clothes, which was transported from Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City, and bound for Davao City.

The importation or transit of used clothing or ukay-ukay violates R.A. 4653 or “An Act to Safeguard the Health of the People and Maintain the Dignity of the Nation by Declaring it a National Policy to Prohibit the Commercial Importation of Textile Articles Commonly Known as Used Clothing and Rags” and Sections 118, 1113 and 1401 of R.A. 10863 or the “Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.”