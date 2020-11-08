Tropical depression Tonyo makes second landfall in Marinduque

MANILA - Tropical depression Tonyo made its second landfall in Marinduque early Sunday and is forecast to head towards Quezon and Batangas in the next hour, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 20th storm this year hit land in Torrijos town, Marinduque, still reeling from previous typhoons, at 4:30 a.m., PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. weather bulletin. It made its initial landfall over the northern portion of Ticao island at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Metro Manila

Camarines Norte

western portion of Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Pamplona, Pasacao)

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Batangas

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Santa Rosa, Zaragoza, Gabaldon, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Licab, PeÃ±aranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio)

southern portion of Tarlac (Victoria, Pura, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, La Paz, Concepcion, Tarlac City, San Jose, Bamban, Capas)

southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

Marinduque

northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Tonyo was last estimated 70 kilometers southwest of Alabat, Quezon as of 7 a.m., moving west northwestward at 25 km per hour and packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

It is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea Sunday and leave the Philippine area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning.

On Sunday, Tonyo will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides which may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and those that had received heavy rains previously.