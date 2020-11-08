Tropical depression Tonyo hits land in Batangas, may strengthen ahead of exit

MANILA - Tropical depression Tonyo hit land for the third time in Batangas on Sunday morning and is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm within 24 hours, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 20th storm this year made landfall in San Juan town in Batangas at 8 a.m., after hitting land in Torrijos town, Marinduque at 4:30 a.m., and in the northern portion of Ticao island in Masbate at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Based on the 11 a.m. bulletin of PAGASA, Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Metro Manila

northern and central portions of Quezon (Gumaca, Pitogo, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Mauban, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio, Dolores, Lucban, Sampaloc, Real, Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Batangas

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

- southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City)

- Marinduque

- northern portion of Romblon (Romblon, San Andres, Calatrava, San Agustin, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bongabong, Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Socorro, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Mamburao, Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Tonyo was last estimated in the vicinity of Lobo, Batangas as of 10 a.m., moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Tonyo is forecast to traverse the Batangas-Cavite area and emerge over the West Philippine Sea later in the day, and leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Monday morning.

On Sunday, it would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area spotted 980 kilometers east of Mindanao, weather specialist Chris Perez said.

"Inaasahan na maging isa nga itong bagyo within 36 to 48 hours," he said.

(It is expected to intensify into a tropical depression within 36 to 48 hours.)