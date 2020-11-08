PH voting for Chinese candidate to Int'l Court of Justice: top diplomat

MANILA - The Philippines is voting for the Chinese candidate to the International Court of Justice, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said Sunday.

Locsin, in a tweet, gave the instruction to the Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations without further details.

“@DFAPHL @PHMissionNY You are instructed to cast the Philippine vote for the Chinese candidate to the International Court of Justice. That is your only clear instruction,” he said in a tweet.

The Philippines earlier nominated incumbent Yuji Iwasawa of Japan, while the United States backed both Iwasawa and China's Xue Hanqin, according to the UN Secretary General.

Manila under the Duterte administration had favored closer ties with Beijing over its infrastructure program.

The Philippines, which secured an arbitral victory against China's vast claim in the disputed South China Sea, has also filed complaints against Beijing over its aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is composed of 15 judges elected to nine-year terms of office.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council, separately, will hold the election of five ICJ members on Wednesday.

--With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News