PH virus tally breaches 396,000 with over 2,400 new cases

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020.

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 396,395.

The Department of Health also reported 11,430 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 361,638.

This meant that the country has a total of 27,218 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty four more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 7,539.

Rizal province reported the most number of new cases at 138. It was followed by the City of Manila with 131 new cases, Benguet province with 130 new cases, Batangas with 113 and Bulacan with 112.

The Philippines is 25th in the list of countries with the most confirmed number of COVID-19 cases.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 49.85 million people and caused over 1.25 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 9.86 million infections and over 237,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 8.5 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 5.65 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 162,000 COVID-19 fatalities.