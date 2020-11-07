Metro Manila under signal no.1 as Tonyo forecast to cross southern Luzon

MANILA - Metro Manila and several areas were placed under storm signal no. 1 early Sunday as tropical depression Tonyo approaches southern Luzon which is still reeling from the impacts of typhoons Quinta and Rolly, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 20th storm this year is forecast to "pass close or over "the vicinity of Marinduque and Mindoro provinces or make land fall in the vicinity of southern Quezon or Batangas, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

It was last estimated 90 kilometers south southeast of Alabat, Quezon as of 4 a.m., moving west northwest at 25 km per hour packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Tonyo is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea Sunday morning and leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning.

On Sunday, it will bring moderate to heavy rains over Mindoro Provinces, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, and the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

PAGASA warned of flooding and rain-induced landslides which may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and those that had received heavy rains previously.

The weather bureau is also monitoring a cloud cluster spotted east of Mindanao where a low pressure area or brewing storm may form, said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 is hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants: