Fil-Am Republican lawyer joins Trump camp in challenging US election results



MANILA - A Filipino-American is joining the camp of US President Donald Trump in challenging 2020 election results.

Utah attorney general Sean Reyes said he is "on personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with the compromised election process."

He later clarified that he is not taking a leave of absence from office, but taking a "personal weekend to help review and advise on potential lawsuits" related to vote counting in various states.

"Despite months of predictions about a 'blue wave,' (the Republican party) kept the Senate & expanded seats in the House. Biden & his allies know (Trump) will win if only verified, #legal votes are counted. We are making sure that happens but looks like courts may have to decide that. #RuleOfLaw," Reyes tweeted in his personal Twitter account.

While he thinks not all votes in the 2020 US polls are fraudulent, Reyes claimed that vote counting in battleground states may have compromised "the overall fairness of the electoral process and can disenfranchise the votes of millions of Americans."

"Some mistakes were likely made innocently. Others appear very intentional. But, in either case, we should carefully review and remedy any such irregularities. For the sake of our nation and whomever wins this election, let’s make sure it is done fairly everywhere. #RuleOfLaw," Reyes added.

Trump's campaign team has already lodged lawsuits in several states to challenge ballot counting, but has yet to gain traction in courts.

Reyes's remarks come days after he was reelected as Utah's top prosecutor. He was first appointed to the post in 2013.

Reyes also serves on President Donald Trump’s commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Last August, Reyes was one of the speakers at the Republican National Convention, where he highlighted his Filipino roots and made the case for Trump's reelection, citing his shared fight with the US president on human trafficking.

