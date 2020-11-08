Duterte congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden for winning the White House race. Presidential Photo, Reuters

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the White House race, Malacañang said Sunday.

The Philippines is committed to "further enhancing" the country's long-standing relations with the United States under the Biden administration, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"We look forward to working closely with the new administration of President-elect Biden anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and shared commitment to democracy, freedom and the rule of law," he said.

"Congratulations and we wish him all the best."

Duterte can "establish an equally warm personal relations with whoever wins" the elections, Roque earlier said.

The Philippine leader had needed only a "year or two" to establish personal ties with former US President Donald Trump, he said.

Washington is Manila's longest and only treaty ally. The two countries trace their relations to the time the former colonized the latter before the turn of the 20th century until 1946.

When President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in 2016, he adopted an independent foreign policy that relied less on the United States, and embraced China, the world's second largest economy, and even Russia.