DFA reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,423 Sunday with no new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,228 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,367 of those infected have recovered, while 828 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

08 November 2020



Today, the DFA received no new updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and fatalities among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, there are 2 new DOH-IHR verified cases from Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/09gNmHxyf4 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 8, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 536 in the Asia Pacific, 204 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 396,395 people. The tally includes 7,539 deaths, 361,638 recoveries, and 27,218 active cases.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News