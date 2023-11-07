Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Retired employees of the Philippine National Bank (PNB) gathered outside the Senate building on Tuesday to request lawmakers to investigate the alleged delay in the release of their benefits.

Lawyer Goldelio Rivera, who filed a case against the bank, said the benefits include the payment of cost of living allowance (COLA) and special amelioration allowance (SAA).

Rivera said the Pasay City Regional Trial Court previously ordered the annual benefits to be paid, as stated in an earlier decision.

“Unang-una yung pagbabayad ng cost of living allowance at special amelioration allowance equivalent to 40% and 10% respectively of the basic salaries,” said RIvera.

The retired employees also raised concerns about what they claimed to be the illegal deduction by PNB of GSIS gratuity pay from PNB retirees from their separation and retirement pay.

They also alleged unfair separation and retirement pay and the dissolution of the PNB Employees' Provident Fund.

“Inalis iyan noong nag bago ng may-ari ng PNB, binuwag ang provident fund na iyan. Ang provident fund, ang laking tulong sa amin… Saan kami pupunta? mangungutang kami sa ibang bangko?,” Rivera stressed.

The group stated that they would continue to hold demonstrations until their alleged delayed benefits are received.

PNB has yet to issue a statement on the issue, as of posting.