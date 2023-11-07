P21-B eyed as NDRRM Fund in 2024 national budget

(UPDATED) Around P21 billion will be earmarked for the NDRRM Fund, formerly known as the calamity fund, in the proposed 2024 national budget, Senator Sonny Angara said Tuesday.

Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance said the amount is not just for response but for resilience against calamities.

"We are also earmarking billions as assistance and support to overseas Filipino workers, so whether they are being harmed by war or by a wicked employer, saang sulok man sila ng mundo. Sa budget na ito, may kuwento sa bawat kuwenta. Bawat piso ay may hatid na pag-asa. Bawat perang gugugulin ay pangtubos sa pangako na ang buwis na ibinayad ng mamamayan ay ibabalik sa wastong paraan, walang waldas, walang pagka-antala, at walang kulang,” Angara said duing the Senate's discussions on the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Bill worth P5.768 trillion.



Angara said the 2024 proposed national budget is more than the 20 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 9.5 percent bigger than the 2023 budget.



“New appropriations shall add up to P4.302 trillion, of which P4.02 trillion are programmed funds, with another P281.908 billion to be listed as unprogrammed. Automatic appropriations shall amount to P1.748 trillion. The government’s flagship programs shall be provided adequate funding so they can continue in earnest. Included are items such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or the 4Ps, our longstanding social amelioration program that is keeping millions of Filipino families from falling into abject poverty; the Build Better More (BBM) program, the comprehensive infrastructure development program that will allow our country to become more connected, more efficient, and more productive; the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (UAQTEA) and the Tulong Trabaho Act, towards making higher education opportunities more accessible to our people,” Angara added.

According to Angara, the Senate Committee on Finance assured that the eight point socioeconomic agenda of the Marcos administration and other strategic goals will be funded under this proposed budget including food security under the Agriculture Department’s programs and it’s attached agencies.



“Ngayon na’t nakapag-appoint na si Presidente Marcos ng bagong Secretary para sa agrikultura, naniniwala kami na sa pamamagitan ng badyet mabibigyan ng angkop na suporta si Sec. Tiu-Laurel para magampanan ang kanyang napakahalagang mandato, lalung-lalo na ngayon na patuloy na tumataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin. Sa ilalim ng panukala, susundin natin ang mungkahi ni Vice-Chairperson Cynthia Villar na dapat magkaroon ng aabot sa 2,514 na composting facilities in biodegradable waste sa iilang banner program ng DA para magkaroon ng mas abot-kayang fertilizer (compost) para sa ating mga magsasaka. Ito’y para mabawasan ang ating paggamit ng mga imported na fertilizer na hindi lang mahal, kundi nakakasira din ng ating lupang sinasaka,” Angara said.



There was no mention of either confidential funds or intelligence funds for the Department of Education (DepEd). Instead, Angara said that under DepEd, Senior High School (SHS) Voucher Program will be augmented to help more students enroll in Senior High School.



Angara added there will be more funds for the human resource development of school personnel and learning centers and teachers under the new Matatag Curriculum of the Education Department.



“Sa ilalim ng DepEd, in-augment natin ang SHS Voucher Program para maging mas abot-kaya ang pag-enroll sa mga Senior High School sa mas maraming kabataan. May dagdag rin para sa human resource development ng mga personnel sa mga paaralan at learning center at teacher at school leader training sa bagong MATATAG Curriculum na nahulma sa ilalim ng magaling na pamumuno ni Bise Presidente at DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte. Isinama rin natin ang panukala ni Senior Vice Chairperson Pia Cayetano na dagdagan ang pondo para sa pagbayad ng teaching overload pay at sa special hardship allowance ng mga guro,” he said.



The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), according to Angara, will see significant increases in the funding for the National Certifications of Grade 12 students who have chosen to take the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) track and also for the hiring of some 11, 838 assessors that will facilitate these national certifications.



The budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) will be also be increased to start their regional consultations and implementation of Republic Act 11962 or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act.



Meanwhile, under the Tourism Department’s slogan “Love the Philippines”, the Senate promised to increase the budget that will help DOT in their marketing programs.



“Ngayon na nag-launch na tayong bagong tourism campaign at nagsisimula na tayong mag-sagawa ng mga marketing activities sa ibang bansa, may dagdag para sa general administration and support ng mga foreign posts ng DOT. May augmentation din para sa Market and Product Development Program ng DOT na pandagdag para sa advertising expenses ng ahensya pati financial assistance sa mga rehiyon ng bansa para makapagbuo sila ng sarili nilang mga tour packages at tourism plans,” Angara said.

The 2024 national budget, according to Angara, will also focus on enhancing the country’s capabilities to safeguard national security, maintain it’s territorial integrity and uphold the country’s sovereignty.



“We have to commend the Marcos administration for increasing their proposed spending for the defense sector in the coming year. With the programmed funds for national defense amounting to P232.497B, appropriations for the defense sector was up significantly and this beefs up our capacity to uphold our national security. Our Committee Report wants to add to that significant infusion. We are endorsing further augmentations to the budgets of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies, and the different service branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Angara said.

Under the 2024 national budget, there will be additional funds for the Government Arsenal for the rehabilitation of their hospitals and new facilities and mobile storage units for the Philippine Army, intensification of Philippine Air Force monitoring capabilities and Philippine Navy’s external defense operations capacity.

There will also be augmentations to Foreign Affairs Department’s committee to help them spread awareness about the UNCLOS and Philippines Arbitral Award.



“We do this to maintain our independent foreign policy of being a friend to everyone, and an enemy to none, as well as our continued commitment to upholding international rule of law Some of our key posts will be receiving increased funding such as our embassies in Seoul , Tokyo, and Washington D.C. The DFA’s offices in Frankfurt, Germany can also expect additional funds in preparation for the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair where the Philippines will be the Guest of Honor. This makes us the second Southeast Asian book publishing market to have ever received such a reception,” Angara said.



The Philippine Sports Commission will also received more funding next year that will support Filipino athletes preparing for the 2024 Olympics, 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France.

The PhilSports Complex and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila will also undergo rehabilitation.

Angara also vowed continued support for the Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy program.



Plenary debates will start Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023.