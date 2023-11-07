More Filipinos from Israel arrive in PH

MANILA - The sixth batch of overseas Filipinos from Israel arrived Tuesday afternoon at NAIA Terminal 3, bringing the total number of repatriated OFWS to 184, as tensions between Israeli troops and Hamas militants continue to escalate.

This latest batch is composed of 42 OFWs and one infant. One of them is Guillermo Gumayao Jr. who was a hotel worker in Israel for more than a year. He said many of his fellow OFW friends opted to stay despite the tension.

But for him, the trauma brought about by the fighting was enough reason to go home.

“Hindi na po talaga. Buo na loob ko na dito na lang po maghanap na lang ako ibang bansa di na dun sa Israel,” he said.

Monday's batch of 22 OFWs and one infant arrived onboard Etihad Airways flight EY 424 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Among them are 19 caregivers and three hotel workers.

Aside from the financial assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers, each OFW returnee also received P50,000 financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, P20,000 livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and P5,000 from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The Department of Health also provided medical assistance to all the OFW returnees upon their arrival at the NAIA Terminal 3.

According to Maria Belinda Evangelista, officer in charge of the response unit of DOH, the OFWs will undergo counseling once they set foot in the airport.

“They will actually tell you natrauma sila yun pa lang is something we have to look into hindi siya natatapos na natrauma ako pero mukhang ok na ako it’s process that we are actually doing it kung saan tuloy tuloy siya,” she explained.

The DMW expects more returning OFWs as hostilities between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas show no signs of abating.