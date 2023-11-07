Lawmaker urges gov't to ban POGOs

MANILA - Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante urges the government to completely shut the door on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), citing their high social cost.



"The time has come to finally shut the door (on) POGOs and ensure the safety and moral standing of our nation. Let us heed the lessons of the Holy Scriptures, which remind us of the importance of righteousness and integrity. It is our solemn duty to put the welfare and moral values of our people above the allure of ill-gotten riches," Abante said in a speech during the plenary session Tuesday.



For Abante, regulation of POGOs won't prevent legal operations from becoming illegal dens of vice and criminality.

"It is my belief that it is not enough for us to be merely content with regulation, especially when dealing with unscrupulous entities that are quick to exploit any regulatory gaps or loopholes," Abante said.



He said some Chinese citizens have been able to secure official Philippine documents like birth certificates and driver’s licenses.



"In the statement of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, he mentioned that there were at least 10 recent cases of authentic passports used by illegal aliens," Abante said.



Abante also urged the Bureau of Immigration to explain why it recommended the removal of some 40,000 foreign nationals from the BI Alert List.



He noted that various congressional hearings have unearthed numerous instances showing POGOs unable and unwilling to comply with local rules and standards.



"Nakita na po natin, POGOs have brought a myriad of problems to our country. It has become a breeding ground for corruption, immorality, and illicit activities: prostitution, drugs, and modern-day slavery," Abante said.



He also said it is government's duty to seek alternative sources of revenue that do not involve vices that inevitably lead to corrupt and immoral activities.