House panel OKs bill mandating 'personal finance education' before marriage

MANILA — A measure seeking to mandate personal finance education for couples applying for a marriage license hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The House Committee on Population and Family Relations approved in principle House Bill 5288, which proposes that no marriage license be issued by the Local Civil Registrar, unless applicants present certification that they completed personal finance education from the local Family Planning Office.

The bill states that the Certificate of Compliance should be issued without charge.

Bill to encourage couples to save money

“Marami tayong experiences, mga kaibigan, kababayan natin, nagpakasal, pagkatapos ng ilang buwan, ilang taon, naghihiwalay dahil sa hindi pagkakaunawaaan sa aspetong pinansyal. ‘Yun ang nais natin bigyan ng solusyon, na ang lahat ng kababayan natin na nagpa-planong mag-asawa ay mabigyan ng preparasyon sa aspetong pang-ekonomiya at pinasyal,” the bill’s author, Bukidnon 1st District Representative Jose Manuel Alba said.



“It encourages our kababayans na mag-save, maghanda sa mga pangangailangan nila, hindi lang sa kasal, kundi sa pagpapanganak ng asawa, sa pagpapa-aral sa mga bata, and later on sa retirement mismo ng mag-asawa,” he added.

The program will cover behavioral finance, savings, emergency and resilience fund, debt management, investment, insurance and retirement planning.

Economic think tank IBON, estimated in June that the family living wage — how much families need to earn to to have a decent life — in the National Capital Region was P1,164 a day or P25,327 a month.

Minimum wage in the Philippines varies from P306 to P610 a day, depending on the location and nature of work.

The poverty threshold in 2021, the latest from the Philippine Statistics Authority, was a monthly family income of P12,030.