MANILA — Government agencies spent more in the third quarter of 2023 after they were flagged for underspending in the previous quarter, an official from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was among the agencies with the most significant increase in spending thanks to greater capital outlay expenditures, NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in a Palace press conference.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was also among the offices that significantly improved its disbursements, she said.

“For this third quarter, mataas ang naging spending ng mga ahensya,” Edillon said, without specifying figures.

“Nakapagsubmit ng catch-up plans ang mga agency… For many of them, naitaas yung spending for third quarter,” she said. “We are able to plug those holes.”

Among the issues discussed during the sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were the spending performance, disbursement and deficit outlook of department agencies.

In August, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman told government agencies to submit spending plans after data from the Bureau of Treasury showed that government spending in the first half of 2023 was only at P2.411 trillion, which is 6.6 percent lower that the P2.582-trillion allotment for January-June this year.

