Golden anniversary celebrations ng PH-Czech Republic diplomatic relations, sinimulan

PRAGUE - Pinangunahan ni Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eduardo Meñez ang pagsisimula ng isang taong selebrasyon ng ika-50 anibersaryo ng pagkakatatag ng ugnayang diplomatiko ng Pilipinas at Czech Republic sa pamamagitan ng isang diplomatic reception na ginanap sa Lindner Hotel Prague Castle noong October 5 na dinaluhan ng mahigit 100 bisita.

“We enter the future with a memory of the past, we focus on what lies ahead with the lessons of history as a guide: to not repeat mistakes, to build on alliances, and to continue the story of evolution and growth. Relating this to the state of bilateral relations today, we see that the strong historical and cultural links between our two countries provide a solid foundation for a brighter tomorrow of mutually beneficial partnership,” sabi ni Ambassador Meñez.

Ayon kay Katerina Sequensova, Director General for Non-European Countries, Economic and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mas lalo pang tatatag ang ugnayan ng dalawang bansa sa hinaharap.

“(The Czech Republic) stands ready to further enhance our partnership with the Philippines in areas like security and defence industry, cultural exchange, education, science and technology or the labour migration,” saad ni Sequensova.

Mas lalo pang naging espesyal ang okasyon nang nagkaroon ng ‘exchange of gifts’ sa pagitan nina Noelle Esperanza Sy-Quia at Erwin Blumentritt, mga apo ni Dr. Jose Rizal at Czech-born Professor Ferdinand Blumentritt.

Kasabay ng event, nagbigay din ng exhibit ang National Commission for Culture and the Arts na pinamatagang “Colors of Freedom”.

Kinakitaan ito ng ebolusyon ng Philippine flag. Ipaliwanag nila ang bawat kahulugan ng bawat kulay at sagisag na makikita sa bawat watawat.

Ipinaliwanag naman ng grupong Igorots in the Czech Republic (ICR) ang tungkol sa kanilang pamanang yaman tulad ng kanilang tradisyunal na sayaw at ang musical instrument na "gangsa" o gongs.

