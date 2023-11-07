Gatchalian condemns killing of Leyte teacher

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday denounced the killing of a teacher inside a school in Baybay, Leyte.

Peejay Montero, a teacher at Baybay National High School, was found dead from stab wounds inside the school premises.

"Such acts of violence should have no place in our schools, which we consider zones of peace and safe spaces for our students and teachers," Gatchalian said in a statement.

He urged the police, other law enforcement agencies, and the local government to investigate the case and immediately arrest the perpetrator.

"I also extend my most heartfelt condolences to the Baybay National High School family and Peejay’s loved ones. I join them in their quest for justice and call on the Department of Education (DepEd) to extend assistance to Peejay’s bereaved family," Gatchalian said.

Montero's lifeless body was found Sunday near his office inside the school campus.

Bloodstains were found inside his office, and its padlock was destroyed most likely by the assailant, police said.