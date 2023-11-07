Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on August 24, 2022 after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of tropical storm Florita. Damage to agriculture in Ilocos Norte caused by severe tropical storm Florita has been initially pegged at P3.6 million, a provincial official said. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday assured farmers and fisherfolk that they would be given cash aid amid the expected impact of El Niño early next year.

At a Palace briefing, NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the assistance would cover other vulnerable sectors amid high food prices. Support, she said, could be done through the government's food stamp program, too.

Edillon said NEDA is also supporting the possible extension of reduced tariff rates.

"In December, there will be a number of provinces that will be less likely to be hit by El Niño. And so, in the briefing this morning – that was actually the instruction of the President – to make sure that we target the production support to these provinces," the official told Palace reporters.

Edillon said government was looking at the provision of cash assistance and implementing its employment assistance TUPAD.

No final amount was finalized for this, she said.

"Ang ginagawa nila diyan actually is cleaning of the canals, irrigation canals kasi tamang-tama walang tubig so puwede nilang ma-desilt talaga, you know fix the cracks para to make it better – may mga ganoong ano…nakahanda naman iyang mga iyan," she said.

"El Niño may happen pero may pagkain pa rin tayo – iyon ang gusto naming mangyari and that is why we are preparing na nga as early as now," she added.