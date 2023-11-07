Environmental activists question DOJ's impartiality in perjury case

Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, the two missing environmental activists, arrive at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on September 19, 2023. The two were escorted by the local government from Bulacan and officially turned over to the CHR after being reported missing on September 2, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano filed their counter-affidavits ad cautelam — Latin for "with caution" — before the Department of Justice on Tuesday, in response to the perjury complaints filed against them by the Department of National Defense (DND).

Castro and Tamano were accompanied by their lawyer, Dino De Leon of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).

“For us, the reason why joint counter-affidavit ad cautelam 'yon kasi kami ay kinukuwestiyon din ang impartiality ng DOJ," De Leon said.

(We filed the joint counter-affidavit ad cautelam because we question the impartiality of the DOJ.)

De Leon pointed out that the National Prosecution Service, which conducts preliminary investigations on criminal complaints, is under the direct control of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who had previously cast doubt on the activists' allegation that they had been abducted by the military.

Prosecutors will determine whether there is enough probable cause to charge the two in court.

"So, kung impartial investigation iyon, kami ay nananalig. Pero we would like to put on record na right from the very start we question yung impartiality ng preliminary investigation," De Leon said.

(We are confident in our case if it will be an impartial investigation, but we would like to put on the record that — right from the start, we question the impartiality of the preliminary investigation.)

De Leon: My clients were abducted

De Leon stressed that Castro and Tamano were abducted in Orion, Bataan in September and did not surrender to authorities as claimed by the military.

He added that instead of initiating an investigation into the alleged abduction, the government filed perjury cases against the two.

“Ang katotohanan ay sila ay dinukot, sila ay pwersang sumuko, at sila ay, for more than close to 2 weesks sila ay pinahirapan, naka-piring sila ng more than 10 days at kasama nila ang mga armadong kalalakihang hindi nila nakikilala,” De Leon said.

(The truth is, they were abducted and forced to say that they had surrendered. For more than two weeks, they were tortured. They were blindfolded for more than 10 days and were in the custody of armed men they did not know.)

Various groups, such as Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, Pamalakaya, and Philippine Universal Periodic Review Watch on Tuesday held a protest rally outside the DOJ in support of Tamano and Castro.

“Nagpapasalamat ho kami sa lahat ng nagbibigay ng suporta sa amin, sa kabila ng lahat ng ginagawa ng pwersa ng estado sa amin at mga environmental defenders. Tuloy pa rin ang laban,” Castro said.

(We thank everyone who has given us their support despite what the state forced us to do and what it does to environmental defenders. The struggle continues.)