Dela Rosa shrugs off House reso countering Duterte

Senator Ronald dela Rosa merely shrugged his shoulders when asked for his reaction about the lower House resolution that expressed support for Speaker Martin Romualdez's leadership amid attacks from former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Wala kaming paki sa resolution nila. We observe inter-parliamentary courtesy," dela Rosa told journalists Tuesday.

House Resolution 1414 did not mention Duterte by name. The three-page resolution only said that it is imperative to uphold the "dignity, integrity and reputation" of the chamber as well as support Romualdez's leadership.

The closest it came to contextualizing why the resolution was issued was when it said that the House "takes exception to statements made that undermine the independence, integrity, and reputation of the institution, more so when these statements are couched with threats or insinuations of physical harm to a sitting member of Congress."

Dela Rosa, a close ally of Duterte, said the former chief executive has a mind of his own and a personal opinion.

"Meron syang sariling pananaw meron din akong sariling pananaw, we just respect each other's opinion," he said.

On the issue of confidential and intelligence funds, dela Rosa maintained that there are four PDP-Laban members in the Senate who remain supportive of Vice President Sara Duterte's requested funds.

He was referring to himself, and fellow Senators Francis Tolentino, Christopher Go and Robin Padilla.

While other congressmen-members are now leaving the party, dela Rosa said he will remain with PDP-Laban.

"Wala tayo magawa kung ayaw nila... I am not leaving the party yan ang partido ko," he said.