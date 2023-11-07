MANILA — At least three congressmen are proposing that the House of Representatives build a new headquarters near the new Senate building in Taguig.

Citing how partial operations at the new Senate building in Taguig are set to start in July 2024, Reps. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales, Jr. and David "Jayjay" Suarez filed House Resolution 1390 for the House to consider transferring to the same area "for better communication and coordination of legislative work."

Congress used to be housed at the Legislative Building in Manila, "which was the origin of the term 'upper house' and 'lower house,' where the Senate had its session hall at the second floor, while the House had its session on the ground floor," they said.

The House has been holding session at the Bataan Pambansa in Quezon City while the Senate is based at the Government Service Insurance Service complex in Pasay City.

The proponents said the commercial district in Taguig is accessible to public transport and is connected to major thoroughfares, the airport, and other key areas of Metro Manila.

HR 1390 also calls for a study on the funding source for the proposed site and building construction.

"The new building, as far as the budget may allow, [should] be iconic and one that we can be proud of, a modern infrastructure that respects green spares, vibrant, forward-thinking but still uniquely Filipino," HR 1390 added.

