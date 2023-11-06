Authorities investigating chemical spill in Bauan, Batangas

Various government agencies are investigating a chemical spill in the coastal area of Barangay San Miguel, Bauan, Batangas from a storage facility last Saturday.



The chemical spill caused two residents, aged 24 and 17, to be hospitalized due to difficulty in breathing.



According to the Batangas Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office, 468 families or 1,464 residents have been evacuated.



"Dito sa pa-aplaya talagang tosing ang amoy, kahit naka-facemask pumapasok pa rin ang amoy, mahihirapan ka talaga huminga ganun talaga katapang,” said resident Iya.



“Nahilo ho mga kasama ko sa bahay, mga anak ko, super baho ho talagang nagkakandasuka mga tao, buti nga nailayo ko yung bata,” says resident Lourdes Sanchez.



The water in the coastal area of Barangay San Miguel turned muddy due to the chemical spill, which resulted in the death of some fish.



According to Capt. Jerome Jeciel, station commander of Philippine Coast Guard-Batangas, around 6,000 square meters were affected by the chemical spill.



As of Monday morning, the situation is under control according to Jeciel, as the chemical, Naphtha, a solvent used in paint production, has naturally dissipated.

The IMPEX Philippines Company Inc. is being held responsible for the chemical spill.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Emil De Roxas, the depot in-charge of the said company, admitted that the leakage came from their tank number 5.



De Roxas said the chemical from the tank should have flowed into the canal towards the containment bund wall.



But the problem was that the gate valve of the bund wall was partially left open, causing the chemical solvent Naphtha to flow directly into the sea.



“Kapag chemical ang tumatapon, isinasara namin kaagad kaso kapag umuulan ibinububukas din namin, nakalimutan isara pero kaunting-kaunti lang naman halos 1 drum lang " explained De Roxas.



De Roxas said one drum, equivalent to 200 liters, spilled into the sea while they were able to recover 11 drums of the chemical.



He assured that they are cooperating with the investigation.



“Sa ngayon pinag-uusapan namin hindi pa ito natatapos, we will still have a lot of monitoring here kasi maaaring sa dagat nawala na pero sa mga buhabuhangin baka naririyan at makakapaekto sa kalusugan, magkano ba ang nasirang mga fishkill," said Dr. Amor Calayan, head of Batangas PDRRMO.



The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the DENR is also conducting a separate investigation.



The local government of Bauan has also temporarily closed the said company while the investigation is ongoing.

