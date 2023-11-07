Acceptance, recognition of 2016 sea ruling growing: DFA

Philippine Coast Guard personnel are seen onboard rubber boats as they sail near Chinese vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia at Julian Felipe Reef, West Philippine Sea. Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — A Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) executive on Monday told the House of Representatives that there's greater acceptance of the 2016 arbitral victory of the Philippines concerning the West Philippine Sea.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Maria Elena Maningat of the Maritime and Ocean Affairs Office said that 26 countries have outwardly supported the country's position on the 2016 arbitral award.

Meanwhile, 32 countries have used the award itself as the basis of their interventions at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea in the context of the question of climate change and sea level rise.

Maningat notes that the ruling has also been used before the ITLOS in a maritime dispute between Maldives and Mauritius.

She said other countries "have used it in their own legal filings, without publicly stating their position on the award — so, for us, that's a good thing."

The use of the ruling by other claimant states in the South China Sea makes the arbitration case "a great contribution of the Philippine government to the practice."

Journalists recount Ayungin encounter

During the hearing, 2 journalists testified before lawmakers how they personally saw Chinese vessels ram Philippine boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal.

TV5 reporter Gio Robles told lawmakers that he saw a Chinese Coast Guard ship and a Chinese maritime militia vessel maneuver around the BRP Cabra "seemingly closer and closer."

He added: And then, at that time, nakunan po ng camera na bumangga siya (Chinese maritime militia vessel) talaga the 2nd time."

ABS-CBN reporter Bianca Dava said that the first time that Chinese maritime militia vessel with bow number 0003 hit BRP Cabra was caught on camera because she was recording a report at the time.

"After po noon, pumunta kami sa likod ng barko and naka-record po kami yung 2nd na pagbangga was really caught on camera," she said.

Coast Guard: Chinese vessels shadowed Philippine boats

Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela told the panel that Chinese vessels had been in the area even before the resupply mission.

"We had already monitored the presence of the China Coast Guard vessel, China Coast Guard 4301 shadowing Philippine Coast Guard Vessel 4409, so it means that even before we reached the Ayungin Shoal the China Coast Guard vessels are already present in Sabina Shoal," Tarriela said, referring to the staging point for the resupply mission.

Tarriela said they also monitored Chinese Navy boats.

"In total, they had deployed 5 Chinese Coast Guard vessels, 16 Chinese maritime militia vessels and 2 PLA (People's Liberation Army) Navy vessels. [Meanwhile,] the Philippines — we only deployed 2 44-meter Coast Guard Vessels and 2 AFP Chartered boats," Tarriela said.

Aside from these, Tarriela said Chinese and Philippine boats have challenged each other multiple times in the past.

At the start of the hearing, Committee Chairperson Neptali Gonzales II of Mandaluyong expressed concern over the incidents.

"Tensions are high, and it comes when we are experiencing numerous simultaneous conflicts around the world. The frequent incidents prompted by Chinese vessels in the WPS is a serious cause for concern," he said.

Gonzales maintained that the committee is committed to safeguarding the interests of the Philippines.

The committee went into a closed-door executive session to further discuss the matter.