UN body's human rights evaluation of PH 'unfair': Zubiri

MANILA - Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday said the United Nations Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) evaluation of the Philippines' efforts against reported extrajudicial killings and other violations is "unfair".

“Ano na ba 'yun? Ang tagal-tagal na. Lumang tugtugin na 'yun... It's unfair for the UN to tag us that,” Zubiri told journalists when sought for reaction about the matter.

The UNHRC, in its November 3, 2022 report posted on its website, underlined their concern over the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

The report included its recommendation for the Philippine government to “replace an exclusively punitive approach to drug control with one fully in line with the ICCPR (International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights)."



According to Zubiri, their counterparts in Europe no longer even bothered to ask about the alleged human rights violations in the Philippines.

Zubiri said the drug war is already a thing of the past as the new president has already stated that he will apply “maximum tolerance” on drug offenders.

“As you can see, wala naman ako nakikitang namamatay," he said.

Zubiri called out what he views as the hypocrisy of organizations who criticize the Philippines but not other countries.

"Let’s not be hypocritical here. There are certain countries that have extreme immigration measures, na ikinukulong nila 'yung mga immigrants na gustong pumasok… Eh asan 'yung human right? From the United States to Europe, they have also their share of problems of illegal detention of immigrants… But no one is pointing fingers at them for their human rights. I don’t think that’s right,” the senator said.

In late June, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to allow his office to resume its probe into the drug war in the Philippines. The inquiry was suspended last year on the request of the government, which cited its own investigation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently said the Philippines had "no intention of rejoining" the ICC. Former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 canceled the Philippines' membership in the ICC's founding treaty after it launched a preliminary probe into his deadly anti-narcotics campaign.

