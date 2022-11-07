Senior citizens' party-list rep takes oath

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez administered the oath to the newest Member of the House of Representatives, United Senior Citizens Party-list Representative Milagros Aquino Magsaysay, on Nov. 7, 2022. Courtesy of the House of Representatives

MANILA - The House of Representatives gets another member in United Senior Citizens Party List Rep. Mila Magsaysay.

Speaker Martin Romualdez administered the oath to Magsaysay during the House plenary session on Monday. Senior Deputy Speaker and former President Gloria Arroyo also witnessed the oath-taking.

The House has received Magsaysay's certificate from the Commission on Elections.

The 19th Congress has 311 House members and Magsaysay is its 312th.

Akbayan Party expressed "extreme alarm" over Magsaysay's proclamation as a member of the House of Representatives.

"On December 1, 2021, the Comelec, through its Second Division, deemed the USC unqualified to run in the 2022 partylist election, only to contradict itself in September of this year and declare the group a winning partylist," Akbayan said in a statement.

"Despite this concerning development, we are nonetheless hopeful that the Supreme Court will reverse the Comelec's decision so that this alarming turn of events will not further taint the legitimacy of the partylist system," it added.

