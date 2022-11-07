Senate eyes signing of 2023 budget 'before Christmas'

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri holds a press briefing on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Senate is set to hold marathon hearings until the third week of November to finish the deliberations on the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023, with the goal to pass it into law before Christmas.

In a press conference Monday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate will set aside other committee hearings in order to focus on scrutinizing the proposed 2023 budget.

Zubiri said they will also postpone all Commission on Appointments hearings until Nov. 23.

"Hopefully, approved on second reading by Nov. 21st. Maybe pinakamatagal na 22nd... [Then] ratify before the 30th," Zubiri told reporters.

After the Senate passes its version of the budget bill, a bicameral conference committee will then convene to reconcile and produce the final version of the proposed spending plan to be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for signature.

"We promised the President [that we will pass the budget] latest second week of December. Gusto namin magkaroon tayo ng signing bago mag-Pasko," he said.

Zubiri also assured the public that a scenario of having a reenacted budget is unlikely.

The House of Representatives approved their version of the proposed 2023 budget last Sept. 28.

