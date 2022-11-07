A commuter uses his mobile phone in Quezon City. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipinos on social media must not entertain clickbait links, especially those asking, "Ikaw ba 'tong nasa video?' to avoid a potential phishing scheme, PNP said on Monday.

“Kung hindi nyo po kilala yung TikTok owners, 'yung mga Facebook account na nagpapadala sa inyo ng spam messages, 'wag ninyo na pong i-click," said Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, in response to media queries about the social media scheme.

(If you don't know the person who sent you a message luring you to watch a video, don't click the link.)

Fajardo said the link diverts the user to another page or account, which may try to gain access to your personal accounts, "including GCash accounts,” said Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, in response to media queries about the social media scheme.

She said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime group is now looking at the possibility that a group is behind the scheme.

“The PNP Anti-Cybercrime group is now looking at the possibility na iisang grupo, yung behind this kumakalat na nga sa Tiktok, na ang purpose po talaga ay victimize yung mga mahihilig talaga dito sa different social media accounts,” said Fajardo.

He however admits the police cybercrime unit is facing challenges in dealing with the scheme.

“Problema po ngayon ng ACG natin na once nagconduct na sila ng cyberpatrolling to identify at kung naka-coordinate na sila dun sa mga service provider, na-takedown na kaagad. So yun yung isa sa problema ngayon,” said Fajardo.

Nevertheless, PNP assured the public that investigators are tracking down persons behind the scheme.

Be warned against other scams: