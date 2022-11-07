Marine conservationist, transport planner feted at 2022 TOWNS Award

Courtesy of Anna Rosario Oposa/Keisha Alena Mayuga

MANILA — A marine conservationist and a transport planner are among The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service (TOWNS) awardees this year.

Anna Rosario Oposa and Keisha Alena Mayuga received the TOWNS award for marine ecology conservation and transport planning, respectively.

The TOWNS award recognizes women "who have shown outstanding dedication, exceptional talent, and a history of contributing positively to society." The awarding ceremony took place on Oct. 25.

"The TOWNS award is special because it brings a whole new network of women," Oposa told ANC's "Headstart".

"On a personal level, I grew up with brothers. Now, I gain hundreds of sisters just by having this award. It's always so inspiring to be surrounded by women who are lifting other women up."

Oposa is the founder of Save Philippine Seas, which was created in 2011 in response to illegal wildlife trade in the country.

"What I'm advocating for is system change... It's about attacking the root causes and not the symptoms," she said.

Oposa's dream is to integrate environmental education in the national curriculum.

"So, that one day being a marine conservationist is not extraordinary but ordinary and every Filipino knows these practices," she said.

Meanwhile, Mayuga is the founder of Life Cycles PH, a group dedicated to providing bikes to front liners at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because as many Filipinos know, at the start [of the pandemic], this stop all public transportation, which was terrible for a lot of frontliners who still needed to go to work," she said.

Mayuga is currently taking up an MBA in Sustainable Mobility at the Technical University of Berlin.

"My goal as transport planner is that people can get home in 30 minutes or less, faster than a pizza delivery... My goal is for people to spend time with their families and less stuck in transport, waiting in traffic or for the bus," she said.

The other TOWNS awardees this year are:

• Adarna House's Ani Rosa Almario (Education and Entrepreneurship)

• Billiards World Champion Rubilen Amit (Sports)

• Dr. Pia Bagamasbad (Molecular Biology)

• Department of Health's Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho (Medicine and Public Health)

• Dr. Erika Fille Legara (Data Science)

• Ana Patricia Non (Community Service)

• Rappler journalist Pia Ranada (Investigative Journalism)

• Georgina Romero (Information and Communications Technology)

• Dr. Alleta T. Yniguez (Marine Science)