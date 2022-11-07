House of Representatives officially condemns Lapid murder

MANILA—The House of Representatives on Monday officially condemned the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa in October this year.

The lower chamber adopted a resolution condemning Mabasa’s killing, expressing grave concern for safety and security of journalists in the country.

“Local and international journalists were outraged and deeply saddened by the killing of Mr. Percival ‘Percy Lapid’ C. Mabasa, and they considered this dastardly act as an attack to the freedom of speech and of the press that must be stopped in order to save and maintain democracy,” read House Resolution No. 489.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives, to condemn in the strongest possible terms, the senseless killing of veteran broadcaster Percival 'Percy Lapid' C. Mabasa and to express grave concern for the safety and security of journalists in the country,” it added.

The House resolution was authored by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose "Mannix" M. Dalipe, House Minority Leader and 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan.

Dasmarinas City, Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga, meanwhile, called on lawmakers to donate financial assistance to the family and heirs of Mabasa and under House Resolution 508.

Under the resolution, all donations shall be given to Secretary General Reginald Velasco and the voluntary contributions must be given not later than November 30, 2022.

The same resolution said that after November 30, 2022, whatever amount has been voluntarily contributed by members of the House and remitted to Velasco shall be given to Mabasa's heirs.

Barzaga also noted that there have been reports that the family of the murdered journalist has also been receiving death threats from unknown people.

"While the giving of reward is commendable for the immediate apprehension of the perpetrators of the crime, it is also equally important that we provide aid to the heirs of the slain journalist whose relatives are now suffering from threats and intimidation in their lives," he said.

On Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police filed 2 separate murder complaints before the Department of Justice against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and another prisons bureau official tagged as masterminds in the killing of the radio commentator and the alleged middleman of the murder Crisanto/Jun Villamor.

Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, was on his way to work in Paranaque City when he was shot dead.

He was a known staunch critic of the Duterte and Marcos administrations in his radio commentaries.

