Gov't urged: Allow private sector, hospitals to procure bivalent vaccines

A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A former Palace adviser on Monday called on the Department of Health to allow the private sector to procure modified COVID-19 vaccines that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

According to former Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, there is a plan from the government to purchase 10 million doses of bivalent vaccines.

He said the jabs would be mostly administered to vulnerable groups, including older people and those with comorbidities.

Due to a supposed limited supply of bivalent vaccines, the Go Negosyo founder said the private sector should be allowed to preregister employees who would qualify under the priority sector.

"So, by then, they will more like know how much vaccines will be consumed so that we avoid all this wastage," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Concepcion said Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc, the country's largest private hospital, is willing to procure bivalent vaccines.

"[Dr.] Benji [Co] was one of those who suggested that the private sector be allowed to purchase the vaccines, which I think DOH will do and allow because they would be very secure this implementation will be done very well especially with private hospitals," he said.

A group from "Zuellig [Pharma] and Razon" also plans to purchase about 3 million bivalent vaccines, Concepcion added.

The DOH earlier said the modified COVID-19 vaccines may not be available in the Philippines until the first quarter of 2023.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has stressed the importance of making sure that jabs would be safe for the public.

“November, I think might not be feasible for us. That’s why we are targeting the first quarter of 2023 when all of these mechanisms or clearances are already there, nakuha na natin," she has said.

As of November 3, almost 73.6 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DOH.

Of the figure, more than 20.6 million have received their first booster while almost 3.4 million have received their second booster, the agency added.

To date, the Philippines has 16,615 active COVID-19 cases.