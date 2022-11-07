Family of school teacher dead in Orani school bus accident yet to sue

MANILA - The family of the school teacher who died after a school bus fell down a ravine in Orani, Bataan on November 4 has yet to file charges against its driver, Orani Police Major Larry Valencia said on Monday.

Allan Pontillas, husband of 34-year old Janice Pontillas who was declared dead upon arrival at the Orani District Hospital, said he will discuss with legal representatives their next steps when he arrives in the Philippines on Tuesday.

"Nagkausap po sila [the driver and Mr. Pontillas] through video call in the presence of our legal officer, nag-usap sila at sabi po ni Mr. Pontillas, pansamantala hindi po muna sila magkakaso sa driver," Valencia said in an interview with Teleradyo.

(The bus driver and the husband of the casualty spoke over video call in the presence of our leal officer, and Mr. Pontillas said they will not file charges in the meantime.)

The 62-year old bus driver is a Department of Education employee, and was driving a DepEd bus.

The school bus carrying Janice Pontillas and 48 other passengers was transporting home teachers from a Gender and Development activity held in Sinagtala Resort, Orani, Bataan.

The participants are public elementary and secondary school teachers of Quezon City.

Pontillas was a teacher at Payatas B Elementary School.

"Based po sa investigation natin, nagkaroon ng mechanical failure according to the driver. Kaya nawalan ng control at nahulog po," Orani Police Major Larry Valencia said in an interview in Teleradyo.

(Based on our investigation, the driver said there was a mechanical failure so he lost control and the bus fell down the ravine.)

The vehicle fell down a 15-meter ravine around 11:40 AM on Saturday after losing its brakes along a sharp curve some 15 minutes after departure from the resort.

Three of the other passengers injured were brought to the Balanga Provincial Hospital. The 18 other injured passengers were brought to the Provincial DRRM for debriefing.

Other injured passengers were brought to the 1Bataan Command Center, Medical Aid Station Facility established by PDRRMO Bataan for the conduct of psychological first aid and stress debriefing (CSID) conducted by the Provincial Health Office, Provincial Social Welfare Office.

The two other buses in the three-bus convoy were safe.