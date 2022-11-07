Department of Education (DepEd) Order (DO) No. 49, which aims to promote professionalism among teachers and personnel, is merely a "reiteration" on maintaining professionalism within the Department of Education (DepEd), according to DepEd Spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa.

In a press conference Monday, Poa said the order wants to maintain the line between teachers and students: they can reach out to each other - in-person or online - but just within the classroom or school setting.

There is also a proper venue for airing grievances of DepEd personnel, through the Public Action and Assistance center or through writing to their superior.

"If you look at the wording, it's really more of a reiteration. Bakit ba? Kasi ang ating mga guro, for example, they are role models. I think, we all agree that they are all role models. And as role models, siyempre po, they should act professionally and aside from that, they should always uphold the honor of DepEd in general," Poa explained.

"Marami rin po kasing nagtatanong, iyong admin cases, di ba and all those punitive measures. Actually, those punitive measure are already with the Civil Service (commission)... If the violation constitutes as a violation under civil service rules, and then of course, that could be made subject of an admin case," he added.

For Poa, DO 49 does not violate free speech, as what some teachers' groups claim.

He said DepEd only wants to put an end to the "padrino" system.

"There is no infringement of any basic rights, such as freedom of expression, freedom of speech specifically, with telling them not to go to politicians para po maiparating iyong kanilang concerns," Poa explained.

"What we are trying to depoliticize here is the padrino system. Kasi parati nating ayaw sa Pilipinas 'yan. Sinasabi nating parating palakasan. Sinasabi natin na basta may padrino ka, doon lang matutugunan iyong request mo. And that’s not true," he said.

He added that DepEd "wants to be as responsive as we can to the needs of our teachers and personnel."

"Kung may kailangan po sila, mayroon naman tayong proper procedures, proper channels at hindi na kailangan dumaan sa mga politiko para lumapit or to ask for certain things like promotion or other favors. Idaan na lang po natin sa pormal na request," he added.

(If they need something, we have proper procedures and channels and they don't need to reach out to a politician. File a formal request.)