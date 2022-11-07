Cholera affects 26 in Negros Occidental

Confirmed cholera cases in Negros Occidental rose to 26, a provincial health officer said Monday, saying the outbreak could be due to poor sanitation.

Negros Occidental provincial health officer Dr. Ernell Tumimbang said authorities are monitoring local water sources in Talisay City, Silay, EB Magalona, Victorias City and Calatrava for possible contamination.

The provincial government earlier said it did not record a single cholera case in 2019.

"We are strengthening our monitoring sa supplies especially the LGUs na may kaso...Kung ang supply is coming from the local water disstrict it is safe unless during transit you have broken lines," Tumimbang said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said authorities must also monitor water refilling stations to check if water being sold in these stations undergo proper treatment.

Cholera is caused by consuming food or drinking of water contaminated with human waste. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and rapid dehydration, according to the DOH website.

The World Health Organization earlier said that it saw a “worrying upsurge of cholera outbreaks around the globe over the past year”, with at least 27 countries reporting outbreaks.

“Although cholera can kill within hours, it can be prevented with vaccines and access to safe water and sanitation, and can be treated easily with oral rehydration or antibiotics for more severe cases,” said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

An international stockpile of cholera vaccines was created in 2013. Last year, 27 million doses were shipped around the globe. But with the increasing number of outbreaks, the world body says “supply cannot keep up with demand.”

Extreme weather events such floods, typhoons and droughts are inevitably reducing the access of vulnerable families to clean and potable water and instead create an ideal environment for cholera to further spread.