PH needs elected leaders with experience, says Lacson-Sotto tandem

Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. file

MANILA - The Philippines needs elected leaders with experience and a "successful track record," presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson said on Saturday.

Lacson made the remark as he and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III met their supporters in person in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

The Philippines is like a "patient struggling in the emergency room" forced to choose between a "'smart-looking' fresh graduate from medical school or an experienced surgeon with a successful track record," according to the candidates in a statement regarding the Laguna visit released by their camp on Sunday.

“Siyempre, ipagkakatiwala ko ‘yung buhay doon sa mas maraming karanasan. ‘Yun po ‘yung aming maihahain sa inyo ni Senate President Sotto: kakayahan, katapatan, katapangan,” Lacson said in his speech at the gathering.

(Of course, you would rather entrust your life to the one with experience. That is what Senate President Sotto and I are prepared to offer you: our competence, honesty and courage.)

The lawmakers cited their combined 83 years of experience in public service, including 42 years in the Senate.

“Sabi namin sa isa’t isa, partner, tayo na. I-offer natin ang ating sarili sa ating mga kababayan at ’pag nagustuhan nila, tayo ang mag-e-execute nitong mga batas na ‘to," Sotto said.

"At kung kami ay dadalhin ninyo sa executive department, makakaasa kayo ng expertise, track record, malinis at matapat (na pamumuno)."

(We told each other, partner, let’s go. Let us offer ourselves to our countrymen and if they like our programs, we can execute these laws ourselves. And if you help take us to the executive department, you can expect a clean and honest leadership backed by years of expertise and track record.)

Laguna, home to some 3.4 million people, is one of the provinces where the two "always emerged successful during their previous senatorial runs," their camp said.

Other 2022 presidential aspirants and their supporters continued their caravans over the weekend, wooing residents and local officials, and making their stand on certain issues known.

Vice-President Leni Robredo was on her second day in Bacolod City, where she met with the members of Murcia Women's Association—Lakas ng Kababaihan (MWA-LNK), a beneficiary of rice-retailing livelihood from her office in the municipality of Murcia.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso wrapped his visit in Cebu where he was welcomed by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and her brother, Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia.

Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao said in discussions with the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines that only convicted plunderers and drug traffickers deserve the death penalty.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., meanwhile, got the endorsement of former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman addressed a post on social news aggregation site Reddit linking him to the New People's Army because people call him Ka Leody. According to him, using the term "Ka" didn't automatically mean the person was a rebel.

A total of 97 people filed their candidacy for president next year, but the list will be trimmed by the Commission on Elections to remove those it will declare as nuisance. The final list is expected in mid-December.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.