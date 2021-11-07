MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,605 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,803,213.

The Department of Health also reported 3,901 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,725,257.

This means that the country has a total of 33,526 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred ninety one new deaths were also reported, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 44,430.

The 5.2 percent positivity rate is the lowest since February 15.

The number of active cases is the lowest since March 1.

The government has said that it wants to inoculate over 77.1 million Filipinos by the end of the year, and has raised its vaccination target to 1.5 million per day.

ABS-CBN News has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Nov. 4, the government has achieved only 37.2 percent of its target after more than 8 months.

While the National Capital Region had vaccinated more than 88 percent of its target population, other regions have been lagging.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 249.6 million people and caused over 5 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 46.4 million infections and over 754,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.