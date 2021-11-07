Senator Manny Pacquiao during the formal launching of his presidential bid in Quezon City on September 19, 2021. Team Pacquaio/ Handout

MANILA — Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Sunday indicated that he expects people around him and officials working with him, should he win next year's elections, to be upright and competent.

The retired boxing champion said was ready to cut ties with people who would commit any wrongdoing under his administration.

"Dahil sa aking desisyon na pagtakbo ay kailangang ituwid na ang mga taong nasa paligid ko. Kailangan walang pabor-pabor dito. Hindi porke't kasama kita, papaboran kita," Pacquiao said in a statement.

(Because of my decision to run, I need to make sure people around me are upright. I can't favor any of them. Just because we're allies, doesn't mean I'll favor you.)

Pacquiao said he had severed ties with close associates after learning they had been using his name to make money, though he did not name any of them or give specific details.

He said he would also be strict with other government officials if he is elected to the country's top post, giving them only six months to one year to accomplish tasks.

"Halimbawa, inilagay kita dyan at binigyan kita ng six months or one year... 'pag wala kang maipakita na improvement o development sa ahensiya na ibinigay ko sa iyo, kailangang palitan kita," he said.

(For example, if I put you in charge of a government agency and give you six months or one year... if I don't see any improvement or development in the agency during the given period, I'll have to replace you.)

Pacquiao, who is being endorsed by PROMDI party, visited the Legazpi Sunday Market in Makati on Sunday morning, seeking to boost the morale of small businesses.

"Kailangan nating lumabas at makisalamuha sa mga tao upang maramdaman talaga natin ang kanilang kalagayan," he said. He was joined by his running-mate, former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza.

(We need to go out and talk to the people to know their real condition.)

Other 2022 presidential aspirants and their supporters continued their caravans over the weekend, wooing residents and local officials, and making their stand on certain issues known.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III went to Laguna on Saturday.

Vice-President Leni Robredo visited Bacolod City, where she met with members of Murcia Women's Association—Lakas ng Kababaihan (MWA-LNK), a beneficiary of rice-retailing livelihood from her office in the municipality of Murcia.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso wrapped his visit in Cebu where he was welcomed by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and her brother, Cebu 3rd District Rep. Pablo John Garcia.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., meanwhile, got the endorsement of former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman addressed a post on social news aggregation site Reddit linking him to the New People's Army because people call him Ka Leody. According to him, using the term "Ka" didn't automatically mean the person was a rebel.

There were no known public announcements of the activities of other aspirants.

A total of 97 people filed their candidacy for president next year, but the list will be trimmed by the Commission on Elections to remove those it will declare as nuisance. The final list is expected in mid-December.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections will begin only on Feb. 8, 2022.