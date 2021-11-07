Kids, elderly allowed in public transport in Metro Manila: official

People line up to enter the SM By the Bay at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on November 6, 2021. Several Filipinos went out on the first weekend since restrictions were eased down to alert level 2, allowing all ages inside malls and public places. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Children and the elderly are already allowed in public transports as Metro Manila eases into COVID-19 Alert Level 2, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Sunday.

There are no more age restrictions on interzonal and intrazonal travel under the rules of the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19, said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Ang sabi sa'kin ni (DOTr) Usec. Steve Pastor, nagkaroon lamang ng miscommunication sa IACT (Inter-Agency Council for Traffic), pero pwede raw ang mga matatanda at bata sa public transportation," Abalos told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(DOTr Undersecretary Steve Pastor told me there was a miscommunication with IACT. He said the elderly and children are allowed in public transportation.)

"Klaro po ito, public transports: pwede ang bata, pwede ang matanda."

(It's clear: children and the elderly are allowed in public transports.)

Children have also been allowed inside malls in Metro Manila beginning its shift to Alert Level 2 on Friday. The lower alert level status removes limits on visiting select establishments like malls based on age and vaccination status, the Department of Health earlier said.

Staycation under Alert Level 2 also allows all ages, said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

The Philippines last week expanded its COVID-19 pediatric vaccination to include all children aged 12 to 17.

The Philippines' total COVID-19 infections breached 2.8 million on Saturday, after the DOH confirmed 2,656 more cases.

It was the 5th straight day that new cases counted fewer than 3,000, according to data collated by ABS-CBN's researchers.

Puyat and Abalos reiterated the government's reminder to the public to continue following the minimum health standards, such as proper wearing of face masks.