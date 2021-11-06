Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for their pediatric residents, who will be administered with either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on November 3, 2021. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household according to the San Juan city information office. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The national government on Saturday said that, beginning this month, it was confident it could attain its target of administering 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses every day.

In a statement, Carlito Galvez Jr., the National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and designated vaccine czar, said his agency will bank on different strategies to scale up vaccination output across the country.

“The president’s directives are clear — increase LGUs’ capacities, ramp up vaccination, mobilize all government assets, and impose sanctions if necessary,” Galvez said.

The task force said about 1,119,389 jabs have been administered in November, less than a week into the month.

Galvez said all government resources would be "mobilized" to reach the target, adding that government will support all regions in carrying out their vaccination drives.

“We will activate more vaccination sites and ensure that LGUs will bring in their residents to these sites to get inoculated. We will also strengthen the coordination between the DOTr and LGUs that have geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas and communities to fast track the deployment of vaccines, ” Galvez said.

Data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed that 62,474,334 doses of COVID-19 jabs have already been administered. Of the number, 28,718,856 have had their second dose and single-dose vaccines.

Metro Manila shares the biggest bulk of vaccinated residents, with more than 8,616,362 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has the lowest rate (more than 293,050 fully vaccinated).

Galvez earlier acknowledged there was vaccine hesitancy among people in the provinces.

To iron this out, government will also tap barangays in "mapping out" residents who have not received their jabs.

“That’s why we encourage our LGUs to be creative and flexible in their vaccination rollout because vaccine supply is no longer an issue. We need to focus on generating demand and ensuring the seamless handling and administration of the vaccines,” Galvez said.

An estimated 64 percent of adult Filipinos were willing to get their vaccine jabs, based on a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) in September.

The government is also gearing up for its booster vaccination drive, which will start by inoculating medical frontliners.

It also opened its vaccination drive to minors aged 12 to 17 years old without health risks earlier this week.