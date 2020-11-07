WATCH: Drone video of Rolly's wrath in San Miguel, Catanduanes

The year's strongest typhoon blew the roofs off houses in the municipality of San Miguel, Catanduanes, toppled trees, and left hundreds of families without homes, as seen in a drone footage by ABS-CBN News.

Some residents in the municipality hung their laundry to dry on top of dilapidated houses, while some could be seen picking up broken wood in an attempt to rebuild their destroyed homes.

Viewed from the air, power lines, crops, hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure showed the magnitude of the wreckage.

Parts of the municipality, meanwhile, remain isolated.

Rolly, a super typhoon at its peak, made 2 landfalls in the Bicol region on Nov. 1, prompting some 96,887 families or 372,381 persons to evacuate their homes, the Office of Civil Defense-Bicol has said.

The storm left some P5.8 billion in infrastructure damage in Bicol region after pummeling Luzon last week, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.