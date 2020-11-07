'Siony' leaves P4.9-million agriculture damage in Batanes: governor

Crewmen of the Batanes electric cooperative assess power infrastructure in the wake of storm Siony. From the Batanes provincial government Facebook page



MANILA— The local government of Batanes recorded some P4.9 million in damage to agriculture following the impact of severe tropical storm Siony, Batanes Gov. Marilou Cayco said Saturday..

"Ang estimated damage po namin sa agriculture ng Typhoon Siony ay P4.9 million po," Cayco said in a press briefing on state-run TV.

(The estimated damage we recorded in agriculture for Typhoon Siony is at P4.9 million)

But, the governor said, there was no damage recorded in houses, roads, and other infrastructure, which she attributed to the residents' preparation for the storm.

"Bantay na bantay po namin ito... Ang mga tao po automatic, sila po ay nagtatali ng mga bubong, lalo na 'yung mga may light materials," she said, while noting that there were some residents who voluntarily evacuated from their homes.

(We were on tight guard. Residents automatically tied down their roofs, especially those [houses] with light materials.)

The provincial government also distributed relief goods before the storm hit, Cayco added, citing difficulties in acquiring aid during the storm.

"Kapag mag-distribute ka ng relief goods after ng bagyo ay napakarami pong poste ng kuryente na nakahambalang at hindi po kami makapag-distribute. Nag-distribute kami bago dumating ang typhoon sa lahat po ng pamilya... nagbigay po kami ng 10 kilos ng bigas, isang kilo ng pork," she said.

(When we distribute relief goods after the storm, there are a lot of obstacles such as fallen electricity posts and we could not distribute. We distributed our relief goods before the storm to all families. We gave out 10 kilograms of rice and 1 kilogram of pork.)

Power supply and communication lines also remained intact, and boats were given the green light to sail again.

Siony, which made landfall and caused heavy winds and torrential rains in Batanes, was forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Friday night.

The storm may be downgraded to a low pressure area on Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Siony struck northern Philippines on the heels of destructive Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta, which left dozens dead, thousands displaced, and thousands of houses damaged or destroyed.