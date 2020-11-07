PH logs 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, total infections breach 393,000

Pedestrians cross a street in Pasay City on November 5, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday reported 2,157 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the Philippines' total number of confirmed infections to 393,961.

The additional cases for the day do not include data from 9 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results on time, according to DOH’s November 7 bulletin.

Quezon City led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 115, followed by Davao City with 107, Rizal with 105, Bulacan with 102, and the province of Cavite with 82 confirmed infections.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 252 over the previous day. The total number of recovered patients stood at 350,216, which accounts for 88.9 percent of the total recorded cases.

The country also recorded 24 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 7,485.

To date, the Philippines has 36,260 active infections, accounting for 9.2 percent of the cumulative total cases. The DOH said 93.7 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

The DOH said of the 24,518 people who were tested as of Friday noon, 1,711 or 7 percent, tested positive for the disease.

A total of 5 duplicates were removed from the total tally, according to the health department. Of these, 4 were tagged as recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 6 cases initially tagged as recoveries were found to be deaths after validation.

The OCTA Research Group earlier this week said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila is declining steadily as the country's daily coronavirus cases also continued to decrease.

According to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard, more than 49 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.2 million have died, and more than 32 million have recovered.

