Online appointment for Easytrip RFID sticker to be launched

Easytrip will launch an online reservation system to effectively decongest the RFID sticker installation sites for users of the Metro Pacific Tollways (MPT) network, the company announced Saturday.

Through the Online RFID Reservation and Appointment System (ORRAS), customers must scan a QR code to book an appointment date at available installation sites and register in advance, the MPT said in a statement.

Once the customers receive an emailed QR Code confirmation of the exact location, date and time slot, they are required to show the email confirmation on his appointment date at the selected installation site.

“The idea is to provide other options for motorists who prefer advance booking to get their RFID stickers and avoid the long queues. All they need to do is reserve their slots online even after December 1 to get their RFIDs,” said Roberto V. Bontia, MPT South President and General Manager.

Easytrip Corp. will initially open by appointment-only RFID sticker installation in selected locations in Paranaque, Las Pinas, Pasay, Taguig, Bacoor, Binan, Sta. Rosa, and Valenzuela specifically in:

• Cavitex Paranaque Plaza Northbound

• Cavitex Paranaque Plaza Southbound

• C5 South Link Westbound

• CALAX Greenfield (Mamplasan)

• Shell Pamplona, Alabang-Zapote Rd., Las Pinas City

• Shell Panapaan, Bacoor, Cavite (in front of Puregold Bacoor)

• Shell Real 2, Aguinaldo Highway, Imus, Cavite (near Maynilad – Welcome to Imus Arch)

• NLEX Drive and Dine, Canumay West, Valenzuela City

More online appointment-only locations will be added later.

Bontia said motorists could choose their preferred date and time when they wanted the RFID to be installed.

“For example, you are going to Tagaytay on January 2, 2021 you can choose that day, the location and the time convenient for you, have your RFID installed and off you go,” he said.

The MPT said motorists can follow these steps to secure an appointment via ORRAS:

1) Scan the Easytrip QR code found in the NLEX, CAVITEX, CALAX, FB pages, Twitter, Instagram and website; Easytrip FB page and website.

2) Accomplish the registration.

3) When registration is successful, choose your preferred date, time, and location. Motorists are advised to ensure completeness and accuracy of data.

4) Once successful, an e-mail with a confirmation QR code will be sent.

Then on the day of the appointment:

1) Bring the confirmation e-mail and QR code with you.

2) Observe social distancing. Do not alight from your vehicle as an Easytrip Assistant shall approach you and scan your QR code.

3) Upon validation, pay the initial load (Php 200 for CAVITEX and CALAX, and Php 500 for NLEX).

4) Easytrip RFID sticker will be installed by Easytrip personnel.

The MTC said ORRAS can be scanned by any app scanner from Android and IOS stores.