NGCP restores power in Sorsogon, parts of Albay; Catanduanes by end Nov, says DOE

A man hangs washed clothes on a toppled electric post along the highway in San Andres town, Catanduanes on November 4, 2020. Thousands of people lost their houses and belongings as Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall early morning of November 1, bringing catastrophic winds and intense rainfall. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Saturday said it has restored power in Sorsogon and parts of Albay, while the Department of Energy (DOE) targets to bring power supply back to a portion of typhoon-hit Catanduanes by the end of the month.

NGCP’s Daraga-Bacman 230kV was energized for islanding operations with the help of the Bac-Man Geothermal Power Plant at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, providing power supply to the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon, it said.

The Daraga-Legazpi and Daraga-Sto.Domingo 69kV lines were also energized earlier in the day, extending power to parts of the Apec franchise area, according to NGCP.

The Daraga-Sorsogon, Sorsogon-Balogo, and Sorsogon-Bulan 69kV lines meanwhile, which serves Soreco I and Soreco II, were energized around 11 a.m. Labo-Naga’s 230kV line 2 also got back power supply.

The NGCP said generation capacity sources will be limited under islanding operations, or the isolated restoration of power in portions of a large area where the grid is affected by an outage.

“Additional loading will depend on the available generation capacity, as well as readiness of the distribution lines,” it added.

Rolly, which rolled over the Bicol region as a supertyphoon, cut power in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, and parts of Quezon province near Camarines Norte, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said.

DOE: Power restoration in Catanduanes to start by Nov. 30

DOE Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella, meanwhile, said that the department targets to start power restorations in the province of Catanduanes at the end of the month.

“Sa Catandunes naman po kung saan maraming nasalanta, we are targeting na mag-umpisa nang Nov. 30 na mapailawan na 'yung nakapalibot sa provincial capitol at mga ospital natin doon, vital facilities,” Fuentebella said at a government briefing Saturday.

(In Catanduanes where many people were affected, we are targeting to start energizing the area around the provincial capitol, hospitals and vital facilities on Nov. 30.)

He said this is still in accordance with the energy chief’s order to fully restore power in Catanduanes before Christmas.

“Kaya kailangan natin ng tulong sa iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan tulad ng pagpapaandar ng communication facilities sa Catanduanes para mas mabilis 'yung coordination ng ating mga teams,” he said.

(That’s why we need help from other government agencies like in ensuring communication facilities in Catanduanes to facilitate faster coordination from our teams.)

Catanduanes suffered heavy damage after Super Typhoon Rolly slammed into the island last Sunday. Aside from damaged houses, electricity and power supply were also cut off.

Toppled trees and other debris were strewn across roads in the wake of the typhoon.

Fuentebella said roads need to be cleared from debris so as not to delay their trucks and facilities operating in the area.

“We have a lot of things to work on to accomplish our goal na magka-ilaw po sa Catanduanes 100 percent, lalong-lalo na sa vital facilities before Christimas,” he said.

Meanwhile, power has been restored in some areas in Camarines Sur, particularly vital facilities.

“Sa Camarines Sur naman po kahapon nagpailaw na tayo sa Naga papuntang Pili, 'yun po 'yung area na may ospital at saka government, vital facilities at commercial areas para mas mabilis makabangon 'yung mga taga Camarines Sur,” he said.

(In Camarines Sur yesterday, we energized Naga up to Pili, the area where there is a hospital and where government, vital facilities and commercial areas are to help residents get back on their feet.)

Fuentebella said they would try to restore power in the area of Libmanan and Tigaon also in the province.

He said the Camarines Electric Cooperative 3 is still targeting to restore power supply to Iriga and Albay by Nov. 10.

“Pero ngayon sinusubukan natin, just this hour, kung pwede tayong magkaroon ng island operation, ibig sabihin planta mula sa Albay magbabato sa Albay ng kuryente by today. May portion ng Albay na puwedeng magkakuryente ngayon using the Bacon-Manito power plant,” he said.

(We're trying to see if we can have an island operation where a plant in Albay can supply power to the province by today. Electricity may be restored in a portion of Albay today using the Bacon-Manito power plant.)

Fuentebella said volunteer linemen were sent to the Bicol region to help fix power lines and eventually restore supply.