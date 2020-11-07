Military: Troops recover body of suspected Abu Sayyaf in Sulu

Watch more in iWantTFC

Government troops recovered the body of a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group they encountered in a gun fight in Sulu Sea last Tuesday, the military announced Saturday.

Members of the military special forces, the municipal police and fishermen retrieved the body of a certain Dave Sawadjaan, one of 7 bandits killed last Tuesday.

The body, which bore a gunshot wound in the abdomen, was found Saturday afternoon floating on the waters off Barangay Kangalan, Tapul town.

The location is approximately 20 kilometers east of the encounter site.

Sawadjaan is believed to be the nephew of ranking Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan.

"Based on our initial investigation and dental forensics we believe that the body found is Dave Sawadjaan," said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu.

"It is possible that some of the cadavers have also resurfaced. This is a major development and the our troops will continue the search and retrieval operations."