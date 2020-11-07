PAGASA: Tonyo makes landfall on Ticao island; several areas under Signal No. 1

The low pressure area sighted west of Sorsogon developed into a tropical depression Saturday night, the state weather bureau announced in its 8 p.m. bulletin.

At 11 p.m., PAGASA said several areas in Bicol and eastern Visayas have been placed under Signal No. 1 because of tropical depression Tonyo.

It was the third weather disturbance to hit the Philippines in a week after super typhoon Rolly and tropical storm Siony.

Tonyo, which made landfall over the northern portion of Ticao island at around 9 p.m., was located in the vicinity of Monreal town, Masbate at 10 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometer per hours (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph. It is moving Westward at 25 kph.

"This tropical depression is forecast to move rapidly westward within the next 12 hours and its center is likely to pass close or over the vicinity of Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces," PAGASA said.

"It is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning.

"On the forecast track, the tropical depression may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning."

Wind Signal (Areas with TCWS)

Storm Signal No. 1 was hoisted in the following areas:

Albay

Batangas

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Marinduque

Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands

Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Sorsogon

Central and southern portions of Quezon including: Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Gumaca, Alabat, Quezon, Perez

Central and southern portions of Cavite, including: Dasmarinas, General Trias, Tanza, Naic, Ternate, Maragondon, Magallanes, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Alfonso, Mendez, Trece Martires City, Indang, Amadeo, Silang, Tagaytay City, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez

Central and southern portions of Laguna, including: San Pedro, Binan, Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao, Calamba City, Los Banos, Bay, Calauan, Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Santa, Cruz, Pagsanjan, Lumban, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Luisiana, Majayjay, Liliw, Magdalena

Calamian Islands

Northern portion of Antique, including: Pandan, Libertad, Caluya

Northern portion of Samar, including Pagsanghan, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An

Northwestern portion of Aklan, including: Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Nabas, Malay

Western portion of Northern Samar, including Silvino Lobos, Pambujan, San Roque, Mondragon, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente