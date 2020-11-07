LPA east of Eastern Samar may develop into tropical depression: PAGASA

MANILA - The low pressure area observed in Eastern Samar is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

The LPA was last spotted 440 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 4 a.m.

“Yung makapal na ulap nitong low pressure area ay nakakaapekto na sa malaking bahagi ng Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Ngayong araw, asahan ang minsang malalakas na pag-ulan,” said Weather Specialist Benison Estareja during PAGASA’s virtual press briefing at 5 a.m.

(The LPA’s thick clouds are now affecting a big portion of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Today, we can expect strong rains.)



The LPA is forecast to move west northwest towards Eastern Visayas by Saturday morning or afternoon.

It will be named “Tonyo” once it intensifies into a storm and become the 20th typhoon to enter the country, and the second one for the month of November.

It comes on the heels of successive weather disturbances Quinta, Rolly and Siony, the second the world's strongest typhoon of the year so far which left parts of Bicol devastated.

“Immediately, kapag nag-declare tayo na bagyo ito magtataas na tayo ng tropical storm wind signal no. 1 doon sa paligid nitong weather disturbance at doon sa dadaanan nitong nasabing bagyo,” said Estareja.

(Once we declare it as a typhoon we will immediately raise tropical storm wind signal no. 1 in areas around, and on track of the weather disturbance.)

Moderate to heavy rains are expected Saturday over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon, and Dinagat, some of which still reeling from damage and flooding caused by recent storms.

Light to moderate and at times heavy rains are, meanwhile, forecast for the rest of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said flooding, rain-induced landslides, and lahar may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards and those that received significant rainfall from previous typhoons Pepito, Quinta and Rolly.

Gale warning has been lifted over Batanes and Babuyan Island, which were on the path of Severe Tropical Storm Siony, but PAGASA said rough seas with waves as high as 2 to 3 meters are still expected.

Rough seas with waves up to 2 to 3 meters high are also expected over the northern seaboard of Quezon, eastern seaboard of Bicol, and the seaboards of Eastern Samar, Dinagat and Siargao due to the LPA.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates.